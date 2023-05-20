Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.70 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TME opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

