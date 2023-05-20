Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $529.81 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $529.81 million and $15.07 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003419 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003045 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001451 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,366,718,180 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,044,551,189 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.