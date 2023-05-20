Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $251.26 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001453 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 270,353,185 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

