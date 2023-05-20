TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $148.16 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,627,678 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,087,804 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

