Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.84. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $521,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,701.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $10,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Terran Orbital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 780,249 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the third quarter worth about $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

See Also

