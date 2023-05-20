Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,103,125,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

