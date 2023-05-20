Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TGH opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Textainer Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

Further Reading

