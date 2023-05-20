Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGHGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

