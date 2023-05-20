The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Boosted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,537 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,404,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,957,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

