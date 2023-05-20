The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Cato has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of CATO opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.30 million, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.08. Cato has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cato by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cato by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cato by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cato by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 1,490.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cato

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.