The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 286.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

