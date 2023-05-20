The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Faurecia S.E. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Faurecia S.E. from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

