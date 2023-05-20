The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $326.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

