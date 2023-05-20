The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.
