The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $290.88 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.05. The company has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

