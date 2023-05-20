Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,258 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,912,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,148.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $527.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.