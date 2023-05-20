Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $269.45 million and $1.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,143,377,869 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

