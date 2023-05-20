THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in THOR Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 105.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

