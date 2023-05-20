Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,105,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Yuan purchased 135,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,624,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,656.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,105,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,727 shares of company stock worth $7,509,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth $46,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

