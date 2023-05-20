Tredje AP fonden Has $3.93 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. KWB Wealth increased its position in Prudential Financial by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 911.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

