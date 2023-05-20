Tredje AP fonden Has $4.20 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.52.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

