Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Commerce Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 60,754 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $457.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.37. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $463.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

