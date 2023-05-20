Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. Triton International has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

