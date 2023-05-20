TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Up 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51. Approximately 7,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

