U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW remained flat at $2.79 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750. The company has a market cap of $41.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

