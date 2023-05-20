Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
