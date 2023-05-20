Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.