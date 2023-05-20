Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.79. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

