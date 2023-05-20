uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QURE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after buying an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after buying an additional 440,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

