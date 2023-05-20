Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.29

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00019423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $25.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00340105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

