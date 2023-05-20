United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.