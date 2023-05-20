Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.65

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.65 and traded as low as $65.63. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 16,164,719 shares traded.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 109,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 87,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 13,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

