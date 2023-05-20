Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $101,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.