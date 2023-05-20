Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,112,000 after acquiring an additional 84,335 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

