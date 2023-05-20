Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Allie Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

