Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

