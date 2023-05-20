Venus USDC (vUSDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.10 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.57 million and $6.10 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02212771 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,861,452.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

