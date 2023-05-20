Verge Trading Up 37.1% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $42.91 million and $7.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,909.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00339005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00560133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00067971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00432834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,429,582 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.