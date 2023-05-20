Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.30 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.30 million and $32.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,090.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00340425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00555603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00067617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00429725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,436,325 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,436,332 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

