Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.70. The stock had a trading volume of 942,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

