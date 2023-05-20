Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on V. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.31. 5,399,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

