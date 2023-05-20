Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 2,690 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of TJX opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

