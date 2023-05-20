Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 362,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 474,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $496.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

