Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 362,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 474,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $496.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.85.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
