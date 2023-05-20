Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $682.25 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $684.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

