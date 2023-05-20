Vise Technologies Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $43,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.22. 3,544,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,718. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

