Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 67,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,136,000. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 95,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.