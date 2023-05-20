Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

