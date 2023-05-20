Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 6,904 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 242,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,863. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

