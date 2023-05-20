Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $100.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

