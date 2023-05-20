Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $18.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.88 million, a PE ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

