Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Vossloh Price Performance
Shares of VOSSY stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.
Vossloh Company Profile
