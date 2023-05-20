voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Friday. 6,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,531. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of voxeljet

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in voxeljet stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of voxeljet at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About voxeljet

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.